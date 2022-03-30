Possible Pick: Hard to Ignore Chris Olave's Speed

Where He's Projected:

Running a 4.26 at the combine certainly helped Olave's stock. He wasn't the only player to run a blazing time, but coupled with his experience and stats at a high-level program, he's undoubtedly a first-round pick. The most interesting position in the NFL Draft this year is wide receiver. There are so many qualified players here, and it's going to come down to personal preference and need for many clubs. If a team is wanting an electric player that has great speed, quickness and route-running, then Olave will be high on the list, probably somewhere in the 12-20 range of being picked. The thing that hurts his stock somewhat is his lean build and lack of size. And that was one of the things that might have hurt CeeDee Lamb in the 2020 draft. But many NFL receivers are somewhat thin and can develop into a pro-style body. Olave at least his elite quickness and explosiveness and can step right into an offense and be the No. 2 receiver, if not higher than that.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

What team doesn't need playmakers? The Cowboys lost Amari Cooper and although CeeDee Lamb shifts over to the No. 1 spot and Michael Gallup will certainly contribute when healthy, the Cowboys are always going to need more threats – especially the ones that can stretch the field. That's the part of Olave's game that is makes him so valuable. Not only does he have the route-running ability to get open and get by the defender, but has that speed to separate. Adding a top-level receiver would theoretically create a core nucleus of young, talented receivers that will be around for a few years together.