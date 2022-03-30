Possible Pick: Hard to Ignore Chris Olave's Speed

(Editor's Note: While the start of the 2022 NFL Draft isn't until late-April, it's never too early to profile some of the key participants. The staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of the draft's top prospects, with an emphasis on possible Cowboys draft picks – from the first round to the last. Today's featured player is Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave.)
- Name: Chris Olave
- Position: WR
- College: Ohio State
- Height/Weight: 6-0 /187
- Did You Know? Olave caught 13 touchdown passes in 11 games last year to lead all Big Ten players. Scored a TD in all but two games in 2021.
Where He's Projected:
Running a 4.26 at the combine certainly helped Olave's stock. He wasn't the only player to run a blazing time, but coupled with his experience and stats at a high-level program, he's undoubtedly a first-round pick. The most interesting position in the NFL Draft this year is wide receiver. There are so many qualified players here, and it's going to come down to personal preference and need for many clubs. If a team is wanting an electric player that has great speed, quickness and route-running, then Olave will be high on the list, probably somewhere in the 12-20 range of being picked. The thing that hurts his stock somewhat is his lean build and lack of size. And that was one of the things that might have hurt CeeDee Lamb in the 2020 draft. But many NFL receivers are somewhat thin and can develop into a pro-style body. Olave at least his elite quickness and explosiveness and can step right into an offense and be the No. 2 receiver, if not higher than that.
How He Helps The Cowboys:
What team doesn't need playmakers? The Cowboys lost Amari Cooper and although CeeDee Lamb shifts over to the No. 1 spot and Michael Gallup will certainly contribute when healthy, the Cowboys are always going to need more threats – especially the ones that can stretch the field. That's the part of Olave's game that is makes him so valuable. Not only does he have the route-running ability to get open and get by the defender, but has that speed to separate. Adding a top-level receiver would theoretically create a core nucleus of young, talented receivers that will be around for a few years together.
Kyle Youmans' Report: One of the more electrifying receivers in college football this year with the ability to win on all three levels. Deep threat ability and his speed over the middle are both things that stand out when he has some space (which is usually a lot). Not going to win in traffic a ton with his size, but it's surprising on film how much he can elevate and pinpoint the football.