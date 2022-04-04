Possible Pick: How Treylon Burks Fits This Offense

Where He's Projected:

Like many players, Burks is one that has seen his stock go up and down here in the last few months during the draft process. Depending on who you talk to, it seems as if his stock might be going back up once again. What that means for the Cowboys at No. 24 is anyone's guess. But the Cowboys at least are bringing in Burks as part of the annual 30 visits to The Star to meet the coaches, scouts and front-office personnel. Burks is all over the first round in the mock drafts, getting picked by some in the Top 10, all the way to the end of the first round. Burks didn't run as well as teams were thinking, landing in the 4.55 range at the combine and his Pro Day. But his game tape is off the charts and it'll likely help him stay in the first round.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

Ironically enough, the receiver the Cowboys lost this offseason is similar to Burks in a lot of ways. Not saying that Burks is exactly like Amari Cooper right now, but they have some similarities, mainly in the way they run routes, separate from coverage and just their overall smooth nature on the field. Burks is a go-getter when the ball is in the air and he would be a playmaker the Cowboys could use right away. Receiver is a need, especially long-term and Burks would immediately give the Cowboys a ready-made player to plug in now.