Possible Pick: How Treylon Burks Fits This Offense

Apr 04, 2022 at 12:30 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

(Editor's Note: While the start of the 2022 NFL Draft isn't until late-April, it's never too early to profile some of the key participants. The staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of the draft's top prospects, with an emphasis on possible Cowboys draft picks – from the first round to the last. Today's featured player is Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks.)

  • Name: Treylon Burks
  • Position: WR
  • College: Arkansas
  • Height/Weight: 6-3 /225
  • Did You Know? Burks set a school record in 2021 with six 100-yard receiving games, including season-high 179 yards at Alabama.

Where He's Projected:

Like many players, Burks is one that has seen his stock go up and down here in the last few months during the draft process. Depending on who you talk to, it seems as if his stock might be going back up once again. What that means for the Cowboys at No. 24 is anyone's guess. But the Cowboys at least are bringing in Burks as part of the annual 30 visits to The Star to meet the coaches, scouts and front-office personnel. Burks is all over the first round in the mock drafts, getting picked by some in the Top 10, all the way to the end of the first round. Burks didn't run as well as teams were thinking, landing in the 4.55 range at the combine and his Pro Day. But his game tape is off the charts and it'll likely help him stay in the first round.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

Ironically enough, the receiver the Cowboys lost this offseason is similar to Burks in a lot of ways. Not saying that Burks is exactly like Amari Cooper right now, but they have some similarities, mainly in the way they run routes, separate from coverage and just their overall smooth nature on the field. Burks is a go-getter when the ball is in the air and he would be a playmaker the Cowboys could use right away. Receiver is a need, especially long-term and Burks would immediately give the Cowboys a ready-made player to plug in now.

Kyle Youmans' Report: Burks is going to be a problem at the next level. Thick and lengthy aren't normally the terms used to describe receivers, but he can be his own special case. Plays a physical brand of football and knows how to win in traffic. Willing blocker who is always looking to make an impact. One thing that's interesting, is he saw mostly zone coverage this season and was rare to see someone so inexperienced against press-man. PLAYED IN THE SLOT ALOT. And was used as a ball carrier or a threat to carry the ball in motion.

