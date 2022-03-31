Possible Pick: Is Devonte Wyatt Overlooked?

(Editor's Note: While the start of the 2022 NFL Draft isn't until late-April, it's never too early to profile some of the key participants. The staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of the draft's top prospects, with an emphasis on possible Cowboys draft picks – from the first round to the last. Today's featured player is Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.)
- Name: Devonte Wyatt
- Position: DT
- College: Georgia
- Height/Weight: 6'3/304
- Did You Know? Wyatt blew up this year's NFL Combine with some impressive numbers, turning in the fastest 40-yard dash among defensive tackles with a blistering 4.77.
Where He's Projected:
It's unfortunate that Wyatt tends to get lost in Jordan Davis' massive shadow, because he's a heck of a prospect in his own right. In two seasons as a starter at Georgia, he racked up 64 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He might not be long or explosive enough to be an elite prospect, but he's plenty strong and athletic enough to be a first-round pick. He might not hear his name called right away, but it'd be a bit of a surprise if he isn't taken on the first night of the draft.
How He Helps The Cowboys:
This team has bodies at defensive tackle, but it's lacking in the way of proven playmakers. Hopefully Neville Gallimore and Osa Odighizuwa continue to trend in the right direction, but Trysten Hill is already entering the final year of his rookie deal and Carlos Watkins only signed a one-year contract. There are bigger needs, but Wyatt would give them a talented option who can produce pressure.
Kyle Youmans' Report: "One of the rare players who saw steady and notable improvement throughout his career in Georgia. Sometimes guys take a step back and will have hiccups along the way. No such thing for Wyatt, who saw consistent growth in Athens. Translates as a traditional three-technique who will be coveted for his ability to play all three downs on defense, unlike his teammate Jordan Davis. His versatility helped Davis and the linebackers become prospects in their own right."