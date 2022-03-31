Possible Pick: Is Devonte Wyatt Overlooked?

Where He's Projected:

It's unfortunate that Wyatt tends to get lost in Jordan Davis' massive shadow, because he's a heck of a prospect in his own right. In two seasons as a starter at Georgia, he racked up 64 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He might not be long or explosive enough to be an elite prospect, but he's plenty strong and athletic enough to be a first-round pick. He might not hear his name called right away, but it'd be a bit of a surprise if he isn't taken on the first night of the draft.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

This team has bodies at defensive tackle, but it's lacking in the way of proven playmakers. Hopefully Neville Gallimore and Osa Odighizuwa continue to trend in the right direction, but Trysten Hill is already entering the final year of his rookie deal and Carlos Watkins only signed a one-year contract. There are bigger needs, but Wyatt would give them a talented option who can produce pressure.