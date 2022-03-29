Possible Pick: Kenyon Green Has O-Line Versatility

Where He's Projected:

Most outside draft observers seem to think Green will get drafted somewhere in the top 50 picks – as early as the back half of the first round, but if not, he likely won't be around long on Day 2. Green, former Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and ex-Boston College guard Zion Johnson are generally considered the top three interior linemen in this year's class. (Rank them however you wish.) Green's run-blocking for All-SEC running back Isaiah Spiller stood out at Texas A&M, and so does his versatility. He filled in wherever needed over three seasons, playing both guard spots and tackle spots at different spots in college.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

The Cowboys recently released veteran right tackle La'el Collins with a post-June 1 designation, but the club's most immediate need appears to be at guard, where four-year starting left guard Connor Williams recently signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Miami Dolphins. Connor McGovern, a four-game starter at left guard last season, is the most likely candidate on the current roster to take Williams' spot, but the Cowboys could look to sign a veteran for depth, and Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said offensive line help is likely to be a target somewhere in the first three rounds, too. As mentioned above, Green played every spot but center in college but most likely projects best at guard.