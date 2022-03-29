Possible Pick: Kenyon Green Has O-Line Versatility

(Editor's Note: While the start of the 2022 NFL Draft isn't until late April, it's never too early to profile some of the key participants. The staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of the draft's top prospects, with an emphasis on possible Cowboys draft picks – from the first round to the last. Today's featured player is Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green.
- Name: Kenyon Green
- Position: Guard/Tackle
- College: Texas A&M
- Height/Weight: 6-4 / 325
- Did You Know? Green was a consensus All-American as a junior in 2021 and got first-team recognition from The Associated Press.
Where He's Projected:
Most outside draft observers seem to think Green will get drafted somewhere in the top 50 picks – as early as the back half of the first round, but if not, he likely won't be around long on Day 2. Green, former Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and ex-Boston College guard Zion Johnson are generally considered the top three interior linemen in this year's class. (Rank them however you wish.) Green's run-blocking for All-SEC running back Isaiah Spiller stood out at Texas A&M, and so does his versatility. He filled in wherever needed over three seasons, playing both guard spots and tackle spots at different spots in college.
How He Helps The Cowboys:
The Cowboys recently released veteran right tackle La'el Collins with a post-June 1 designation, but the club's most immediate need appears to be at guard, where four-year starting left guard Connor Williams recently signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Miami Dolphins. Connor McGovern, a four-game starter at left guard last season, is the most likely candidate on the current roster to take Williams' spot, but the Cowboys could look to sign a veteran for depth, and Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said offensive line help is likely to be a target somewhere in the first three rounds, too. As mentioned above, Green played every spot but center in college but most likely projects best at guard.
Kyle Youmans' Report: Position flex is a fun one for Green. Played everywhere on the offensive line during his collegiate career, because he did so well. Watched tape of him playing tackle against Alabama (STUD). Watched multiple games with him at guard (MORE STUD). Green has plenty of experience putting out good tape against the best defensive linemen in the country. I wouldn't be surprised if he is an All-Pro within the next five seasons.