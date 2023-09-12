Power Rankings: Cowboys jump into Top 5

Everyone loves rankings, even if they don't always matter to the grand scheme of the NFL, which uses a formulated playoff system for the postseason.

Still, it's always fun to see how the teams stack up. Each week, we'll scan a variety of Power Rankings from some of the biggest media outlets to see how the Cowboys stack up against the rest of the league.

Let's find out what the Cowboys' 40-0 win over the Giants did for their ranking this week.

ESPN: 1.) San Francisco 2.) Philadelphia 3.) Kansas City

4.) Dallas Cowboys - "With Stephon Gilmore and Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys have their best cornerback duo in years. Gilmore matched up with tight end Darren Waller, he matched up with the Giants' speedy receivers and he was able to get the better of all of them. "He's an incredible route reader, just the pattern of concepts and understanding of the stems," coach Mike McCarthy said. "The way he sees the game is exceptional. I look back at [former cornerback] Charles Woodson and some of those guys that had that special trait, and he definitely has that." – Todd Archer

4.) Dallas Cowboys - "The Cowboys had a pedestrian night offensively -- two of their five touchdowns came via the defense/special teams -- and utterly dominated the Giants in MetLife Stadium. Even we true believers could not have imagined a defensive performance like that, rainy conditions or not. It took Dan Quinn's unit about five plays to settle in and then completely dismantle the Giants' offense in a performance that won't quiet the Super Bowl talk in Dallas. The one interesting offensive wrinkle for the 'Boys: a package of plays for KaVontae Turpin. After logging a grand total of four offensive touches in 2022, he had five on Sunday night. And they were pretty effective, too! Who said Mike McCarthy isn't a clever play-caller?" – Eric Edholm

CBS Sports: 1.) 1.) San Francisco 2.) Philadelphia 3.) Jacksonville 4.) Kansas City

5 Dallas Cowboys - "They were dominant in blowing out the Giants Sunday night. The defense, especially up front, was suffocating. The pass rush is elite." – Pete Prisco

YahooSports: 1.) San Francisco 2.) Philadelphia 3.) Kansas City