Practice Points: Big day for Hankins, 2 backup RBs

OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys had one of the longest padded-practices of camp so far on Thursday. Here are the quick observations from the staff writers.
- It was a strong (pun intended) day for DT Johnathan Hankins who blew up the interior offensive line on multiple occasions for TFLs. Hankins and Mazi Smith are shaping up to be a strong one-two punch at defensive tackle this season, the only question that remains is who will be one and who will be two? (Nick Harris)
- Stephon Gilmore hasn't been tested a whole lot by any quarterback during training camp, but Dak Prescott threw his way intending for Simi Fehoko on the sideline only to have it fall in the hands of the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Gilmore has proven his worth as one of the top corners in the league during camp so far. (Nick. Harris)
- Juanyeh Thomas is drawing a lot of praise from players and coaches alike in the absence of Donovan Wilson and Israel Mukuamu, and Joe Whitt Jr. made a point of praising him highly following the team's walkthrough on Wednesday — noting how the second-year safety is racking up PBUs left and right. On Thursday, he had yet another, this time during the mojo moment to prevent a would-be touchdown. (Patrik Walker)
- Simi Fehoko is battling a quad contusion but you wouldn't know it, considering he not only participated fully in padded practice on Thursday, but came away with the only touchdown during the mojo moment — helping out the QB by breaking off of his initial route and finding open green toward the sideline. It's yet another promising outing for Fehoko. (Patrik Walker)
- Not many people in training camp have been able to slow down Micah Parsons. However, the offense had a hero in Jake Ferguson who stood up the talented pass rusher on two different reps. Outside of Ferguson, even the bigger offensive tackles have struggled to hold off Parsons, but Ferguson did his job by setting the edge during his limited reps. (Kyle Youmans)
- Rico Dowdle had his best practice of camp. The third-year running back was sharp in his cuts and strung together some runs past the line of scrimmage without being touched. Dak Prescott even connected with him out of the backfield as well. After battling through injuries in each of the last two seasons, he still finds a way to turn heads in Oxnard. (Kyle Youmans)
- If Dowdle had the best practice, the same could be said for Ronald Jones, who was recently suspended for two regular-season games by the NFL for violating the performing-enhancing policy. Jones still gets to practice with the team and made the most of it on Thursday. He showed quick burst through the line and on several sweeping runs to the sideline, Jones showed the patience it takes to wait for the hole to open and then make the cut to get up the field. (Nick Eatman)
- Former Cowboys receiver Keyshawn Johnson (2004-05) was in attendance on Thursday. Johnson is currently an NFL and sports analyst and lives in California. The former No. 1 overall pick in 1996, Johnson played 11 seasons combined for the Jets, Bucs, Cowboys and Panthers. (Nick Eatman)