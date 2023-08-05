Practice Points: Safety Returns, Kicker Battle & More

OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys had their most extensive practice of camp on Saturday, which also drew the most impressive crowd so far.
Here's what the writers observed from the two-hour session, which was also streamed on DallasCowboys.com
- There were plenty of reasons for the Cowboys to smile during their annual Blue White Practice on Saturday, one of which being Donovan Wilson. The veteran safety wasn't allowed to participate in any drills or fieldwork, but the fact he was seen walking around with neither a limp nor a boot as he recovers from a calf injury is promising — to say the least. (Patrik Walker)
- There was additional positive news on the injury front at the safety position, with Israel Mukuamu not only rejoining the safety unit for individual drills — having missed the last several practices with hamstring tightness — but he also took the field during team drills as well, signifying his official return far sooner than anticipated. (Patrik Walker)
- I can't help but stick with the safety unit for a third practice point, but this time it's not injury-related, it's performance-based. Juanyeh Thomas, the second-year talent who I find myself mentioning every single practice, was again impressive on Saturday in nearly grabbing an interception over the top of CeeDee Lamb in coverage. Thomas is making waves. (Patrik Walker)
- The kickers didn't have their best day in the "MOJO Moment," combining for just 1-of-6 as both Tristan Vizcaino and Brandon Aubrey both had three kicks each from distances ranging from 35 to 52. Aubrey was the only kicker to make one of his three, while Vizcaino missed all three. (Nick Eatman)
- It was a strong day in coverage for sixth-round draft pick CB Eric Scott Jr., as the Southern Miss product was physical and fluid against every receiver that was put in front of him today. The preseason is setting up to be a big proving ground for Scott. (Nick Harris)
- Any concerns about Michael Gallup not being 100-percent back have to be quieted after his huge day on Saturday. Whether it was leaping for one-hand grabs, making physical grabs on tight coverage or running extremely fluid routes, Gallup was unquestionably the standout in the receiver room today. (Nick Harris)Though the offense struggled at times against a fierce Cowboys pass rush, there was a bright spot with the young tight end room. Both Peyton Hendershot and rookie John Stephens had a productive practice with receptions down field during the 7-on-7 drills and full team work. Paired with Mike McCarthy's 'West Coast' principles, both tight ends appear to have at least a limited role in the play calling and execution on offense. (Kyle Youmans)
- Chuma Edoga has been faced with Micah Parsons throughout camp, a battle that Parsons has won consistently. However, Edoga returned fire early in Saturday's practice with a couple heavy punches to stifle the young pass rusher. Parsons still found his way in the backfield a few times, but Saturday saw a more even battle. (Kyle Youmans)