Practice Points

Practice Points: Tyler Smith leaves field early with injury

Sep 04, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Practice-Points--Tyler-Smith-leaves-field-early-with-injuryPractice-Points--Tyler-Smith-leaves-field-early-with-injury-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — Week one has officially arrived in the 2023 NFL season as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for an immediate divisional clash against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night.

On Monday, the Cowboys held their first practice of the week as key contributors made some big plays in the media session and injury notes were abundant.

Here is what was observed in today's practice session open to the media:

  • KaVontae Turpin made arguably the play of the day when he went up high to pull in a reception between two defenders along the sideline. His usage in the offense will be fun to break down coming out of week one as he's set himself up to take on a bigger role offensively than what he did in 2022.
  • Brandin Cooks also got in on the action during practice as he got loose downfield with his world-class speed and hauled in a touchdown grab with the closest defender being at least five yards behind. Soon after, Cooks went up high in the back of the end zone to reel in a perfectly placed ball from Dak Prescott before acrobatically getting both feet in bounds for another score. With his Cowboys debut coming in just six days, the excitement is building for what Cooks can do offensively in 2023.
  • Tyler Smith walked off the practice field towards the end of the session open to the media and was followed out by head athletic trainer Joe Maurer a couple of moments later. There's no immediate speculation or clarity on what exactly happened, but it'll be something to monitor going deeper into the week.
  • Sam Williams (turf toe) was spotted in street clothes towards the end of the media session, as his status also remains unclear going into the week. His absence from practice on Monday allows for some pessimism on his status moving forward.
  • Donovan Wilson (calf) has been out since the first day of training camp, and his status is unclear moving closer to the season opener. Head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday morning that he's "not ready to put a status on him" but that he's "getting close." During practice, Wilson was working on the resistance ropes with director of rehabilitation Britt Brown with a sleeve on his left leg. *

Related Content

news

Practice Points: Big plays Fehoko, Scott & more

A pair of players on the bubble to make the team had a nice showing out at practice under the lights Wednesday at Ford Center.
news

Practice Points: Cowboys bring the fight Wednesday

Things got heated more than once on Wednesday, in the final padded-practice of camp. Here are some observations from the staff writers.
news

Practice Points: Tolbert headlines big day for WRs

While the return of Zack Martin stole the show for Tuesday's practice, there were plenty of other highlights, including some great catches by the wide receivers.
news

Practice Points: O-Line depth thin after Edoga's exit

The Cowboys have already had one starter miss the entire camp with a holdout, along with limiting other vets. On Thursday, they suffered another potential setback.
news

Practice Points: Monitoring injuries to Mazi, Biadasz 

A couple of key linemen missed either the entire practice or portions of it because of injuries on Tuesday. 
news

Practice Points: Big opportunities for backup RBs

The Cowboys were down a couple of running backs, including Tony Pollard on Monday. But it gave plenty of reps to other young backs, who filled in nicely. 
news

Practice Points: Safety Returns, Kicker Battle & More

Saturday's practice was streamed live from Oxnard. But here are some of the quick observations from the staff writers.
news

Practice Points: Big day for Hankins, 2 backup RBs

Thursday's practice was one of the longest of camp so far, giving time for plenty of standouts, including a couple of backup running backs.
news

Practice Points: Dak, receivers connect in red zone

Tuesday's practice in pads saw a lot of goal-line and red-zone work and while the offense has the advantage, it showed as Dak and his receivers scored often.
news

Practice Points: Williams exits 1st padded-practice  

The first padded-practice of training camp was definitely more physical and intense, it also included another injury involving pass-rusher Sam Williams.
news

Practice Points: Big day for Tolbert, young WRs

Jalen Tolbert, as well as a few other wide receivers had a big practice day on Thursday. That was just some of the big practice observations from camp.
Advertising