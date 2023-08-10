Practice Points: O-Line depth thin after Edoga's exit

OXNARD, Calif. – In the final practice before the preseason opener, the Cowboys might have taken a hit with their offensive line depth.
Veteran guard/tackle Chuma Edoga had to leave the field on a cart after an apparent knee/leg injury in the middle of a team drill. Edoga, who was signed in the offseason to add depth across the line and perhaps compete for a starting guard spot, has actually practiced mostly at tackle. He was on the right side during practice and was projected to be one of the starters Saturday against the Jaguars.
There won't be another Mike McCarthy press conference before Saturday's game, so there might not be an official update from the team on Edoga or other key injuries.
After the injury, rookie Asim Richards took a few reps at right tackle.
The Cowboys are not expected to play many, if any, starters against the Jaguars in the first of three preseason games.
Here are some other practice points from the staff writers:
- Rookie running back/fullback Hunter Luepke had a lot of intrigue coming into training camp with his extensive resume at North Dakota State, and while he hasn't popped quite yet, Thursday was his strongest day in Oxnard. Getting a healthy amount of carries ahead of his preseason debut, Luepke found holes, bounced off would-be tacklers and found some presence downfield. With all eyes on the running back position going into Saturday, it'll be important for Luepke to carry that consistency onto the game field. (Nick Harris)
- Another undrafted free agent addition in the form of tight end John Stephens Jr. balled out once again today as he was effective in redzone receiving and even showed his improving blocking ability. Of all of the UDFAs, I'm looking forward to seeing Stephens the most during the preseason after his strong start to training camp. (Nick Harris)
- CeeDee Lamb did some more CeeDee Lamb things on Thursday. Making contested catches in both the 7-on-7 drills and redzone work against first-team competition. One of the best catches of the day came when he skied over DaRon Bland for a touchdown grab from Dak Prescott. Another came over the middle of the field when blanketed by Stephon Gilmore for a first-down grab. (Kyle Youmans)
- Cornerbacks Nahshon Wright and Eric Scott Jr. were faced with plenty of reps during their final ramp-up before preseason action on Saturday. Both should see the field for significant playing time against Jacksonville and both were rotating against the first team in practice today. During redzone work, Wright batted down a potential touchdown pass while Scott was bested for a Jalen Brooks touchdown. (Kyle Youmans)
- It's been a camp that's had its ups and downs for Simi Fehoko, but he's had more ups than downs. On Thursday, in the final padded practice that precedes the preseason matchup against the Jaguars, Fehoko had another good showing that included helping Dak Prescott on a scramble play by breaking off his route and then not only catching the pylon throw, but also tapping both feet down to ensure it was complete. (Patrik Walker)
- There's a lot to be said for just how deep the defensive line is in Dallas, but with so many standouts making plays on a daily basis, not enough has been said about just how good Osa Odighizuwa has looked. He had another impact day on Thursday, which included a would-be sack on Prescott. (Patrik Walker)