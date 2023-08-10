Practice Points: O-Line depth thin after Edoga's exit

OXNARD, Calif. – In the final practice before the preseason opener, the Cowboys might have taken a hit with their offensive line depth.

Veteran guard/tackle Chuma Edoga had to leave the field on a cart after an apparent knee/leg injury in the middle of a team drill. Edoga, who was signed in the offseason to add depth across the line and perhaps compete for a starting guard spot, has actually practiced mostly at tackle. He was on the right side during practice and was projected to be one of the starters Saturday against the Jaguars.

There won't be another Mike McCarthy press conference before Saturday's game, so there might not be an official update from the team on Edoga or other key injuries.

After the injury, rookie Asim Richards took a few reps at right tackle.

The Cowboys are not expected to play many, if any, starters against the Jaguars in the first of three preseason games.

Here are some other practice points from the staff writers: