Practice Points: Tolbert headlines big day for WRs

OXNARD, Calif. – The big news of the day was the return of Zack Martin, who was back in uniform for the first time this camp. But here are some other interesting tidbits from practice:
- Zack Martin made his triumphant return to the training camp field on Tuesday, and while he only got limited reps in team drills on his way to ramping up to full speed, he provided an immediate boost to the starting five. Don't expect to see Martin in the preseason, but him being back with the team will boost the confidence of a room that has had a spotlight in the first three weeks. (Nick Harris)
- Jalen Tolbert wowed the crowd in Oxnard today with multiple athletic grabs, including one in the back of the end zone in two-minute drills where he leapt over Eric Scott Jr. and somehow kept his feet in bounds for the score. Confidence is continuing to build day-by-day for the second-year pass catcher out of South Alabama. (Nick Harris)
- DeMarcus Lawrence looks as rejuvenated as he's ever looked, rolling over his Pro Bowl season from 2022 into this year's training camp. Lawrence was living in the backfield on Tuesday, so much so you have to wonder if he'd start being forced to pay rent. (Patrik Walker)
- It looks as if D'Angelo Mandell is beginning to make his presence felt, particularly on Tuesday. Mandell didn't win every rep, but the pass break up on the back pylon in red zone defense shows he's got the skill set to begin stacking good days -- his frustration with not getting an interception showing he also has the drive to get better. (Patrik Walker)
- Tuesday was a big day for the wide receiver depth. A few players really stood out during the redzone 1-on-1 drill and in two-minute drill as well. Tyron Billy-Johnson was the first to turn heads with some hard-fought grabs against starters in the early drills. He then worked free in the two-minute drill for a touchdown grab from Cooper Rush. Additionally, Jose Barbon and Simi Fehoko each made noise when facing single coverage in the redzone. (Kyle Youmans)
- Osa Odighizuwa continued to rule the line of scrimmage. He forced his way inside for multiple pressures and stops during the team drill period while facing the first team offensive line, without Zack Martin. Osa finished with multiple would-be sacks and was as disruptive in the pass rush as he was against the run. (Kyle Youmans)
- A big day for young receiver Tyron Billy-Johnson, who had several clutch catches in the red-zone and goal-line drills. Sporting No. 80, Billy-Johnson is known more for his deep speed, but he was crisp with his route-running won off the line throughout practice. (Nick Eatman)