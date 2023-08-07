Practice Points: Big opportunities for backup RBs

OXNARD, Calif. - After Sunday's day off, the Cowboys were back on the field with pads on Monday for a spirited practice. Here are some observations from the staff writers.
- Dorance Armstrong returned to practice after missing more than a week with a hamstring injury. Like more players at this point in camp, Armstrong will be limited in his return but he did get a few snaps in team drills, rushing off the edge. (Nick Eatman)
- Luke Schoonmaker made his training camp debut on Monday, having missed all of minicamp and the first two weeks in Oxnard due to his battle with plantar fasciitis. The rookie second-round pick was activated from the NFI (non-football injury) list and while he didn't participate in team drills just yet, he was involved heavily in the individual position workout. (Patrik Walker)
- You've probably heard about John Stephens Jr. to this point in camp, and you'll probably hear about him more and more — especially if he can transfer his practice play onto the field during the preseason. The undrafted rookie has made plenty of plays, including on Monday, and he's being flexed outside at WR on certain sets. (Patrik Walker)
- With Tony Pollard not practicing today for what reports say is because of personal reasons, Malik Davis was able to get a healthy bunch of extra reps and he took full advantage of the extra opportunities. Davis found holes and hit them with quick bursts while also showing his fresh and shifty movement. The Florida product is looking forward to standing out in the preseason opener on Saturday. (Nick Harris)
- It was another strong day for the defense, and it was defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. that stood out with multiple wins off the edge. His hands have been so strong during camp, and it was a big reason behind his big day today. (Nick Harris)
- Israel Mukuamu isn't only back from a hamstring injury that cost him the first week of practices at camp, but he's been practicing like his hair is on fire since his return. On Tuesday, he had a phenomenal pass break up as he stayed stride for stride with the receiver before going horizontal for the PBU and, a few plays later, nearly reeled in an INT on a deep outside route. (Patrik Walker)
- It wasn't a perfect day for the offensive line, but there were some building blocks to work off of. The interior of the line with Tyler Smith and Tyler Biadasz paved the way up front for extra work on the ground. Their work allowed for the running back room to hit the hole for the most productive session on the ground in camp so far. (Kyle Youmans)
- Sam Williams appears to be back and healthy after missing a couple practices earlier this week. He created pressure on a few occasions during the combo drills and full team work. At one point you could hear the confident trash talk from the second-year edge rusher as he proclaimed, "it's too easy!" (Kyle Youmans)