Practice Points: Dak, receivers connect in red zone

OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys were back in pads on Tuesday for the morning practice. Here are the quick observations from the staff writers.
- Pass-rusher Sam Williams, for the second straight day, had a limited practice. However, on Tuesday, that could be the plan all along from the Cowboys, who will obviously limit his work after sustaining a shoulder injury on Monday. Head coach Mike McCarthy said in his press conference he would work back into drills but on a limited basis. (Nick Eatman)
- Welcome back to the practice field, Trevon Diggs. After sitting out the first padded practice on Monday with a sore toe, the First-Team All-Pro was cleared to return on Tuesday, and what a return it was. A slow start gave way to a blazing-hot competition between Diggs and Dak Prescott, who were both (again) jawing at each other before Diggs went on to make a diving PBU against Kavontae Turpin to make it clear he's healthy and ready for smoke. (Patrik Walker)
- Speaking of Turpin, while Diggs got the best of him on that particular play — a crossing route in the end zone, the speedy wideout otherwise had arguably the most impressive day outside of Brandin Cooks and CeeDee Lamb. Turpin was decisive, shifty and flat-out quick in his routes, giving hell to every DB not named Diggs. He's vying heavily for an offensive role in 2023. (Patrik Walker)
- The daily "MOJO Moment" centered on the 2-point plays, pitting the first-team offense against the defense. Needless to say, the offense won this drill, scoring on all five attempts. The theme of the plays were the same – passes from Dak that used the entire width of the field. All five TD passes were right on the sideline of the end zone, with Dak hitting Jake Ferguson twice to his left, along with scoring passes to the right side and right corner to CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin and Brandin Cooks. (Nick Eatman)
- Peyton Hendershot has battled through an up-and-down camp so far and needed a confidence building practice. He responded to the pressure by stringing together a solid session with contested catches in both the 7-on-7 portion and the team portion of practice. Including a touchdown grab against Leighton Vander Esch on the goal line. (Kyle Youmans)
- Damone Clark continued his great start to camp with another clean practice. Working alongside Vander Esch, Clark appears to me more confident in his reads and where to attack an offense. His dependability has opened up the possibilities for both Vander Esch and the group of safeties behind him. (Kyle Youmans)
- It was yet another strong day for seventh-round pick WR Jalen Brooks as the South Carolina product once again displayed his strong hands and physicality in multiple different sets. Arguably his best catch of camp came during the 7-on-7 session when he reached his hands back out of the back of the end zone to haul in a toe-tap touchdown grab. (Nick Harris)
- CeeDee Lamb continues to prove that he is the most athletic human being in Oxnard, Calif. as WR1 made freakish play after freakish play against the first-team defense. His biggest play of the day came in the red zone when he leaped over Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland to haul in a touchdown in the corner of the end zone. (Nick Harris)