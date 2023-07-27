Practice Points: Big day for Tolbert, young WRs

OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys were on the field for Practice No. 2 on Thursday. Here's what stood out to the staff writers:
- Having gotten a much better look at Deuce Vaughn on Thursday, he is as advertised. The shifty rookie showed his elusiveness on both handoffs and on bubble screens in space. He's as slippery as it gets. (Patrik Walker)
- Well hello there, Jalen Tolbert. The second-year receiver is competing at a fiery level that saw him make a toe tap catch in coverage from Cooper Rush, and though Nahshon Wright won one of the battles with an INT, Tolbert was at the high point with him in one of the most physical WR/CB reps of the day. (Patrik Walker)
- Jalen Moreno-Cropper is starting to bud into an undrafted free agent star, as the Fresno State product hauled in a touchdown grab on Day 1 and hauled in multiple big receptions during the two-minute drill on Day 2. (Nick Harris)
- In the absence of Trevon Diggs today, Nahshon Wright filled in and excelled against the first-team offense. In 7-on-7 action, Wright hauled in a contested interception downfield on Jalen Tolbert and followed that up with multiple PBUs in two-minute drills. Definitely a good sign to the depth of the defensive back group. (Nick Harris)
- Brandin Cooks is really fast. Yeah, that's been established throughout his 9-year career but even in Year 10, he can move. It's just a different kind of speed and he showed it on one deep ball from Dak that appeared to be overthrown but Cooks was able to find another gear. (Nick Eatman)
- Micah Parsons took advantage of a few snaps in full-team work for back-to-back sacks. One of which came off a rush against Chuma Edoga where Parsons could've been called for offsides but would've gotten home regardless. (Kyle Youmans)
- After making headlines for the wrong reason following a drop on Wednesday, Fehoko rebounded with a fantastic practice. He finished the session without a drop and made multiple grabs in traffic during team work. (Kyle Youmans)