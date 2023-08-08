Practice Points: Monitoring injuries to Mazi, Biadasz 

OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys had another spirited practice on Tuesday, but while there were plenty of big plays, it was the injuries that dominated the headlines. Here are some staff observations.
- Tyler Biadasz left practice early on after suffering a rolled ankle on a rep. He'd return to the sideline and attempt to re-enter but was ultimately held out for precautionary reasons. With the offensive line still sorting things out and Zack Martin not currently in camp, it's paramount that Biadasz continue to remain in good health going forward. (Patrik Walker)
- Mazi Smith did not participate in practice on Tuesday due to what's being described as tendinitis in his knee. The rookie first-round pick was sent for a precautionary MRI. Results are currently pending but, at the moment, there does not appear to be a lot of concern from the team. (Patrik Walker)
- Dak Prescott was mostly having his way against the secondary for much of practice, but Trevon Diggs was clearly fed up and his play showed it. Diggs grabbed two interceptions of the afternoon against Prescott and nearly reeled in a third in the end zone, joining Prescott as the two who stole the show on Tuesday — Prescott also getting the best of Diggs when Michael Gallup beat him on a release for a deep touchdown down the sideline. (Patrik Walker)
- Business is beginning to pick up for Luke Schoonmaker. The rookie second-round pick was activated on Monday from the NFI list and participated in some team work on Tuesday for the first time in camp. He'd go on to grab his first camp touchdown on an end zone toss from Cooper Rush. Expect a slightly heavier workload on Thursday when padded practices resume. (Patrik Walker)
- Cooper Rush was dialing it up today as he let his big arm show downfield and showed a little more risk-taking than what we've been accustomed to seeing from him in the past. Rush placed a beautiful ball downfield to David Durden – who made a leaping grab – for a touchdown before later in practice placing a beautiful downfield pass in the breadbasket of Dennis Houston for a long gain. The consistency also showed in the short-to-intermediate game throughout practice as Rush tries to separate as QB2. (Nick Harris)
- Speaking of Dennis Houston, it was a strong outing for the second-year wideout out of Western Illinois, as he made physical, athletic grabs downfield on a variety of different defensive backs. It's a crowded receiver room in the depth of the position, and while one solid day won't move the needle much, it does leave a lot of confidence in him going into the preseason debut on Saturday night. (Nick Harris)