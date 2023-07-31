Practice Points: Williams exits 1st padded-practice  

OXNARD, Calif. – The pads came on for the first time on Monday morning here at camp. Here are some of the highlights from the staff writers:
- DE Sam Williams left the field about an hour into practice today after being evaluated by head athletic trainer Jim Maurer. Williams apparently suffered a shoulder injury that doesn't appear to be serious for a long-term injury. Mike McCarthy should be able to address that injury and others on Tuesday during his morning press conference.
- DL Dorance Armstrong was also working with the rehab group today off to the side. (Nick Harris)
- Running back Ronald Jones participated in the practice on a limited basis. It wasn't too long after the practice ended when the NFL announced he has been suspended two games for violating the league's performance-enhancing policy. (Nick Eatman)
- Another practice and another strong day for a wide receiver with the first name Jalen. This time, it's seventh-round pick Jalen Brooks who stole the show with multiple strong-handed grabs with both the first and second teams. (Nick Harris)
- Mazi Smith has been very open around his excitement for pads coming on. Today he didn't disappoint by remaining physical in the middle and taking on double teams. He stood his ground on the inside, not allowing for easy holes in the run game. Additionally, he made some adjustments in alignment and pass rush to cover some more ground. (Kyle Youmans)
- Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence both found their way into the backfield for multiple sacks. Those sacks came against a rotation of players at tackle. However, Chuma Edoga stood strong on the edge with a few solid blocks in pass protection to give Prescott time to throw. (Kyle Youmans)
- The kicker competition got underway on Monday, the team's first padded practice of 2023 training camp, and it's off to a roaring start. Both Tristan Vizcaino and Brandon Aubrey went a perfect 3-for-3 from 38, 44 and 48 yards, respectively, as all eyes descend upon them. (Patrik Walker)
- Jalen Tolbert continues to impress, but he's joined by Simi Fehoko, who had a very strong day in the first padded team practice. Fehoko was crisp in his routes and reeled in a deep ball that required him to morph into a centerfielder looking for a screamer off of the bat — beating the coverage and making the over-the-shoulder grab. (Patrik Walker)