Practice Points: Cowboys bring the fight Wednesday

OXNARD, Calif. – Here are some practice observations from the final padded practice of camp in California.
- Despite going the through the entirety of training camp without any extracurricular activities, the tension boiled over on Wednesday as two separate fights broke out between the offensive and defensive lines. In the first skirmish, Sam Williams and Brock Hoffman got a little chippy after a one-on-one pass rush drill, and when Williams went to go take a cheap shot on Hoffman with his back turned, Tyler Biadasz came out of nowhere and leveled Williams, kicking things into an all-out pushing match. However, it was the second skirmish that involved a lot more activity as Tyler Biadasz once again got into it, this time with Micah Parsons who threw his fair share of punches. If Mike McCarthy wanted the intensity to be higher on Wednesday, he definitely got it. (Nick Harris)
- A large portion of running back reps were given to Deuce Vaughn on Wednesday as the hero from the preseason debut saw more designed runs and passes go his way to finish off the last padded practice in Oxnard. Vaughn's evolving implementation into the offense both with the first and second-teams should increase the confidence of the rookie out of Kansas State for his future role in Dallas. (Nick Harris)
- Simi Fehoko had his most productive practice of camp so far. He made a one-handed grab in coverage during the early portion of team drills and a touchdown later in the afternoon as well. It's apparent that the confidence is building for Fehoko, who needed a day like today to potentially propel him into preseason success. (Kyle Youmans)
- After Micah Parsons was involved in a mid-practice scuffle, the All-Pro edge rusher turned it up a notch. For the rest of practice, Parsons was nearly unstoppable while tallying multiple would-be sacks and tackles for loss. One rep, he flattened left tackle Matt Waletzko on his way to tag Dak Prescott for a sack. (Kyle Youmans)
- The run defense was on full display in the final padded practice in Oxnard. On one occasion, in goal line drills, Jayron Kearse was verbally challenging the Cowboys offense to run the ball — telling them they wouldn't be able to. He was correct, because the rushing attack failed to convert a third-and-goal and fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line; and that's a great indication that the run defense has found another level in 2023. (Patrik Walker)
- The battle for the right to back up Tony Pollard is rolling along nicely, this time it being rookie fullback Hunter Luepke getting some solid reps in on Wednesday. Luepke operated out of the single back set and it was his pass protection that truly stood out as the Cowboys get ready to visit the Seahawks. (Patrik Walker)