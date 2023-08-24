Practice Points: Big plays Fehoko, Scott & more

Practice Points

Aug 23, 2023 at 08:30 PM
FRISCO, Texas – Another night practice for the fans was a productive day for the Cowboys at Ford Center in Frisco.

Here are some observations from practice:

  • It was a good day for DT Quinton Bohanna in defending the run as he enters the final days of a tight cut bubble on the defensive line. His big frame got through multiple times in the rush drill against a variety of offensive linemen. (Nick Harris)
  • WR Simi Fehoko made a big play down the sideline during the MOJO Moment which helped push the second-team offense into opponent territory. Fehoko himself is also hovering on a tight cut bubble at wide receiver with the end of preseason closing in. (Nick Harris)
  • Eric Scott Jr. showed today why the Cowboys believe he can be an impact player for them at cornerback. Building upon his good camp, the rookie sixth-round pick ended an offensive drive by Cooper Rush during the first Mojo Moment with an athletic interception that saw him create a tip drill to himself before bobbling and ultimately catching the ball — getting both feet inbounds to secure the INT. (Patrik Walker)
  • The Cowboys will potentially take the field in their preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders without undrafted rookie wide receiver David Durden, who was carted off of the practice field on Wednesday. Durden was in considerable pain after going down following a non-contact rep, grasping at his leg prior to the medical staff attending to him. (Patrik Walker)

