Progress Report: Anthony Brown Deserves Credit

Best Of 2021: Taysom Hill and the Saints made it a point to target Brown in the Dec. 2 matchup in New Orleans, just one week after that miserable Thanksgiving. Brown responded with 10 tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Brown also put the finishing touches on a 44-20 beatdown of the New York Giants in Week 5, picking off a Mike Glennon pass to the sideline and taking it to the house for a touchdown.

Contract Consideration: It feels like yesterday that the Cowboys signed Brown to a three-year, $15.5 million contract extension – and yet he is already entering into the final year of that deal. Don't look now, but he is the third-longest tenured defender on this team, behind only DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory.

Brown is due $5 million this year, and his cap hit is currently $6.5 million. For as many regrettable deals as the Cowboys have signed in recent years, this isn't one of them. Even still, in a league where every team is trying to get younger and cheaper, Brown's salary is one that stands out when looking over the team's finances.

What's Next: This is the brutal reality of the NFL. Brown is coming off his best season as a pro, and he's easily lived up to the contract he signed in 2020.

The fact still remains that the Cowboys spent Top 100 draft picks on Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright just last year – and highly-touted draft picks tend to find their way to the field.