Progress Report: Step Forward For Tyler Biadasz?

Best Of 2021: How about the win over the Saints on Dec. 2? PFF gave Biadasz his second-highest grade of the season (71) after the line handled the Saints' pressure and the noise inside the raucous Superdome, allowing only one sack on quarterback Dak Prescott in a 27-17 victory.

What's Next: The Cowboys believe Biadasz has made progress in 21 total starts over two seasons, and he very well might be the starting center once again this year. But the Cowboys did try to establish some training camp competition at center last year with Williams (now set to be a free agent) taking some first-team snaps. Backup guard Connor McGovern also has worked a little at center, and the Cowboys are likely to target offensive line help at some point in the draft and/or free agency. Some early (and I emphasize "early") mock drafts already have linked Dallas to this year's top center prospect, Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum, with the 24th overall pick. But again, it's possible the Cowboys will run it back with Biadasz and address the left guard position first if indeed Williams departs via free agency.