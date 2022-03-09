Progress Report: Step Forward For Tyler Biadasz?

(Editor's Note: With over 20 players set for unrestricted free agency, the Cowboys' roster is destined to look much different in 2022. Still, a large percentage of their roster is already in place, and they'll have plenty of work to do to improve last season's 12-5 record. In the coming weeks, the staff of DallasCowboys.com will evaluate those players already under contract, examining their past performance and future outlook. Today, we continue the series with center Tyler Biadasz.)
The Good: Durability stands out first. In his second year out of Wisconsin, Biadasz was the only Cowboys offensive lineman to start all 17 regular-season games. He didn't allow a single sack in 1,205 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, and he probably played his best football down the stretch handling all the pre-snap communication responsibilities at the center position. PFF gave him the NFL's 18th best center grade for the season (65.1).
The Bad: As expected for a second-year player, it hasn't all been perfect for Biadasz. He and the line had challenges against some of the league's more powerful defensive fronts, notably Vita Vea, Ndamukong Suh and the Bucs in Week 1, and later in the season, Chris Jones and the Chiefs. The line didn't win up front as consistently down the stretch, specifically in the run game as defenses adjusted with more pre-snap movement. Biadasz was credited with nine penalties, according to the Football Database, tied for second on the team behind left guard Connor Williams' 12.
Best Of 2021: How about the win over the Saints on Dec. 2? PFF gave Biadasz his second-highest grade of the season (71) after the line handled the Saints' pressure and the noise inside the raucous Superdome, allowing only one sack on quarterback Dak Prescott in a 27-17 victory.
Contract Consideration: Biadasz will be entering the third season of his four-year rookie contract which has an $895,000 base salary for 2022, according to Spotrac.
What's Next: The Cowboys believe Biadasz has made progress in 21 total starts over two seasons, and he very well might be the starting center once again this year. But the Cowboys did try to establish some training camp competition at center last year with Williams (now set to be a free agent) taking some first-team snaps. Backup guard Connor McGovern also has worked a little at center, and the Cowboys are likely to target offensive line help at some point in the draft and/or free agency. Some early (and I emphasize "early") mock drafts already have linked Dallas to this year's top center prospect, Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum, with the 24th overall pick. But again, it's possible the Cowboys will run it back with Biadasz and address the left guard position first if indeed Williams departs via free agency.