Progress Report: Healthy Gallimore Provides Hope 

(Editor's Note: With over 20 players set for unrestricted free agency, the Cowboys' roster is destined to look much different in 2022. Still, a large percentage of their roster is already in place, and they'll have plenty of work to do to improve last season's 12-5 record. In the coming weeks, the staff of DallasCowboys.com will evaluate those players already under contract, examining their past performance and future outlook. Today, we continue the series with defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.)
The Good: When he's been on the field, he's been good, and that goes back to the end of his rookie season in 2020 when the "light bulb" seemed to come on for Gallimore. He carried that into the offseason and training camp, where he shined, even when it's not easy to do so amidst unpadded practices. And after Gallimore returned from injury, he picked up where he had left off, showing that his arrow continues to be pointed upward.
The Bad: The only bad part of Gallimore's season was that it wasn't longer than five games. The dislocated elbow injury he sustained in the middle of the preseason was initially announced as a 6-8 week injury. Instead, it kept Gallimore out for about 14 weeks as it took that long to get his strength back. Perhaps he could've made a difference in some of the losses during his absence.
Best Of 2020: In a road game against Washington, Gallimore had one of the more memorable plays, one that showed his combination of quickness and power. The second-year DT completely bull-rushed the Washington center back into quarterback Taylor Heinicke for a sack. The QB was injured on the play and out for a few snaps. It was one of the more dominant plays by an individual all year and one that shows just what kind of potential Gallimore brings to the table.
Contract Consideration: Gallimore still has two years remaining on his contract and it's unlikely there would be any changes before then. His cap charges the next two years are $1.2 million and $1.4 million.
What's Next: The Cowboys have three young, talented defensive tackles they have drafted in the early rounds the last three years and Gallimore might be the best of the bunch that also includes Trysten Hill and Osa Odighizuwa. Gallimore needs to stay healthy, but if the Cowboys can get a full season out of him, something that really hasn't happened since he was drafted, he could provide a sense of stability in the middle that has been lacking for years.