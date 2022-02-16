Progress Report: Healthy Gallimore Provides Hope 

(Editor's Note: With over 20 players set for unrestricted free agency, the Cowboys' roster is destined to look much different in 2022. Still, a large percentage of their roster is already in place, and they'll have plenty of work to do to improve last season's 12-5 record. In the coming weeks, the staff of DallasCowboys.com will evaluate those players already under contract, examining their past performance and future outlook. Today, we continue the series with defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.)

The Good: When he's been on the field, he's been good, and that goes back to the end of his rookie season in 2020 when the "light bulb" seemed to come on for Gallimore. He carried that into the offseason and training camp, where he shined, even when it's not easy to do so amidst unpadded practices. And after Gallimore returned from injury, he picked up where he had left off, showing that his arrow continues to be pointed upward.