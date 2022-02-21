Progress Report: Zack Martin Not Slowing Down

Best Of 2021: In Week 4 against Carolina, Martin anchored an offensive line that helped pave the way for 36 points against the previously-unbeaten Panthers. The Cowboys showed off their offensive firepower and Martin played a big role in that. The website ProFootballFocus.com graded Martin as the best overall player in the entire NFL for Week 4, giving him a 95.8 grade. Throughout the year, Martin was regularly in the Top 20 of overall grades by the website.

Contract Consideration: Martin is one of those players the Cowboys have been able to extend out over the last few years to create extra cap room. Last year his base salary was just $1.6 million and his cap charge was over $9 million even though his average per year is in the range of $14 million. So at some point, the Cowboys are going to have to start paying a higher percentage of this contract and it could start this year, when is base jumps back to $11.8 and pushes his cap figure over $20 million this year. Then again, at the age of 31, Martin hasn't shown any real signs of slowing down. The Cowboys might even attempt one more time to restructure his money to create a little more room.