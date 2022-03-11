Progress Report: Zeke Battled Through Knee Issue

(Editor's Note: With over 20 players set for unrestricted free agency, the Cowboys' roster is destined to look much different in 2022. Still, a large percentage of their roster is already in place, and they'll have plenty of work to do to improve last season's 12-5 record. In the coming weeks, the staff of DallasCowboys.com will evaluate those players already under contract, examining their past performance and future outlook. Today, we continue the series with running back Ezekiel Elliott.)

The Good: Elliott reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark (1,002) for the fourth time in six years with the Cowboys and showed toughness and leadership playing through a partially-torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee over the final three-plus months of the season. He added 47 catches out of the backfield, fourth-most on the team, and as always, his pass protection skills were a significant aid to quarterback Dak Prescott and the passing game, which finished first in the NFL despite a drop in production after the bye week.