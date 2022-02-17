Progress Report: What Future Holds For Zuerlein

(Editor's Note: With over 20 players set for unrestricted free agency, the Cowboys' roster is destined to look much different in 2022. Still, a large percentage of their roster is already in place, and they'll have plenty of work to do to improve last season's 12-5 record. In the coming weeks, the staff of DallasCowboys.com will evaluate those players already under contract, examining their past performance and future outlook. Today, we continue the series with kicker Greg Zuerlein.)

The Good:When Zuerlein really needed to make kicks, he was able to. That's the good part of his season and really his entire career. Zuerlein has been a clutch kicker with plenty of big kicks. In 2022, he drilled a 56-yarder to beat the Chargers on the road in Week 2. He also hit a 49-yarder in the rain in New England to force overtime in an eventual win. Zuerlein hit a 45-yard field goal in the final seconds to force overtime against the Raiders on Thanksgiving, although Las Vegas won the game with its own field goal. Zuerlein also made a 48-yard kick in the final two minutes in Tampa Bay in Week 1 to give the Cowboys the lead, only to see Tom Brady drive down the field for the win.