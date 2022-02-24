Progress Report: Jourdan Lewis' Career Year

Best Of 2021: Lewis played one of the most active games of his career in the 21-6 road win against the New York Giants. His interception of Mike Glennon on a batted ball by DeMarcus Lawrence set the Cowboys up for their first touchdown of the game. In addition to the pick, he was credited with four pass breakups as the Cowboys held the Giants to 178 passing yards and no touchdowns.

Contract Consideration: Similarly to Brown in 2020, Lewis signed a moderate veteran extension last year and has lived up to it so far.

An average salary of $4.5 million simply isn't a large number by NFL standards, and the Cowboys got good return on their investment in this first year of the deal. Lewis is set to make $3 million in 2022, with a cap hit of $4.6 million. The Cowboys could save $2.3 million by releasing him this offseason – though it would be surprising to see them do that.

What's Next: The main reason that'd be surprising is because Lewis is currently this team's most experienced option in the slot.

Anthony Brown has the versatility to play inside and has done so before, but the vast majority of Lewis' 77 appearances and 39 starts have come in the slot.

The Cowboys did draft Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright at the cornerback position last spring, but neither of them spent time in the slot as rookies – and both of them are better suited to play outside, to be frank.