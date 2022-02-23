Progress Report: Blake Jarwin Battled Injury Again

(Editor's Note: With over 20 players set for unrestricted free agency, the Cowboys' roster is destined to look much different in 2022. Still, a large percentage of their roster is already in place, and they'll have plenty of work to do to improve last season's 12-5 record. In the coming weeks, the staff of DallasCowboys.com will evaluate those players already under contract, examining their past performance and future outlook. Today, we continue the series with tight end Blake Jarwin.)
The Good: Jarwin showed once again that he's a reliable target and red zone threat for quarterback Dak Prescott when healthy. The 27-year-old tight end worked hard with the athletic training staff to return from an ACL tear suffered in the 2020 season opener. He had 11 catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns in eight regular-season games — both Cowboys victories — and both TDs came from inside the opponents' 20-yard line.
The Bad: Jarwin hasn't had much injury luck since signing a three-year, $22 million extension two years ago. He's missed 24 regular-season games over the past two seasons: 15 with the ACL tear in 2020 and nine last season with a hip injury suffered in the Cowboys' win at Minnesota on Halloween night. He did return for the regular-season finale at Philadelphia and the wild-card playoff loss to San Francisco.
Best Of 2021: Let's go with Jarwin's first TD of the season — a precise slant route that split the Panthers' secondary for an 18-yard score in the second quarter of a 36-28 Cowboys victory. He also had a season-high 37 receiving yards in Dallas' grind-it-out road win over the Chargers in Week 2.
Contract Consideration: Jarwin has a $4.5 million base salary for 2022, according to Spotrac — part of the extension he signed in 2020. He's signed through 2023.
What's Next: Jarwin's role moving forward likely depends in part on Schultz's future. Coming off career highs in catches (78), yards (808) and touchdowns (eight), Schultz is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March unless the Cowboys re-sign him or exercise the franchise/transition tag before then. Schultz had a larger snap count when he and Jarwin were both in the game, though the Cowboys did use a fair share of two-tight-end sets, particularly early in the season while wide receiver Michael Gallup was sidelined with a calf injury. If Schultz leaves, Jarwin might settle into more of a primary role in the passing game, especially if the offense has to rework the receiving corps (Gallup and Cedrick Wilson are also free agents to be).