Progress Report: Blake Jarwin Battled Injury Again

Best Of 2021: Let's go with Jarwin's first TD of the season — a precise slant route that split the Panthers' secondary for an 18-yard score in the second quarter of a 36-28 Cowboys victory. He also had a season-high 37 receiving yards in Dallas' grind-it-out road win over the Chargers in Week 2.

What's Next: Jarwin's role moving forward likely depends in part on Schultz's future. Coming off career highs in catches (78), yards (808) and touchdowns (eight), Schultz is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March unless the Cowboys re-sign him or exercise the franchise/transition tag before then. Schultz had a larger snap count when he and Jarwin were both in the game, though the Cowboys did use a fair share of two-tight-end sets, particularly early in the season while wide receiver Michael Gallup was sidelined with a calf injury. If Schultz leaves, Jarwin might settle into more of a primary role in the passing game, especially if the offense has to rework the receiving corps (Gallup and Cedrick Wilson are also free agents to be).