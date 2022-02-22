Progress Report: How Can Osa Build On 2021?

(Editor's Note: With over 20 players set for unrestricted free agency, the Cowboys' roster is destined to look much different in 2022. Still, a large percentage of their roster is already in place, and they'll have plenty of work to do to improve last season's 12-5 record. In the coming weeks, the staff of DallasCowboys.com will evaluate those players already under contract, examining their past performance and future outlook. Today, we continue the series with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.)

The Good: You can't understate the benefits of good drafting.

Osa Odighizuwa didn't turn a ton of heads when the Cowboys drafted him 75th overall last spring, as there was more focus on the big names like Micah Parsons and Kelvin Joseph.

And yet, it was Odighizuwa who wound up playing 54% of the defensive snaps, second among the rookie class only to Parsons. Injuries forced the UCLA prospect into the starting lineup earlier than anyone anticipated, and he responded with 36 tackles, two sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

In a league that's driven by finding early contributions from big-time draft picks, Odighizuwa flashed his potential quickly.

The Bad: All of that said, Odighizuwa looked like a guy who learned a lot about the marathon of an NFL season.

After playing just seven games during the COVID-shortened 2020 college football season, Odighizuwa was thrown into the NFL grinder and appeared in 17 games last year. If you look at the splits, he recorded all of his sacks in the first month of the season. In addition, nine of his 12 quarterback hits came before the Cowboys' mid-October bye week.