Progress Report: How McGovern Fits In 2022 Plans

(Editor's Note: With over 20 players set for unrestricted free agency, the Cowboys' roster is destined to look much different in 2022. Still, a large percentage of their roster is already in place, and they'll have plenty of work to do to improve last season's 12-5 record. In the coming weeks, the staff of DallasCowboys.com will evaluate those players already under contract, examining their past performance and future outlook. Today, we continue the series with guard Connor McGovern.)
The Good: As all players should do, especially in their third pro season, McGovern showed progress from the previous year. He was able to not only work himself into the starting lineup at times, but showed some versatility in the "Hulk" and "Mac" packages that showcased McGovern's ability to block in space and his agility off the ball.
The Bad: The contrary to what McGovern was able to do in 2021 is that he while he did replace Connor Williams in the starting lineup in the middle of the year, McGovern eventually lost the spot towards the end of the year. In the five games McGovern started at guard (four at left guard and one at right guard), the Cowboys were 2-3. He struggled in the Kansas City game as DT Chris Jones dominated the Cowboys for 3.5 sacks.
Best Of 2020: McGovern got his first start at fullback in the regular-season finale in Philadelphia. That was probably the most extensive role he had seen on offense, other than the offensive line. He also played some guard later in the game and special teams.
Contract Consideration: McGovern enters the fourth and final year of his contract. He is expected to count $2.7 million, including $2.54 million in base salary. If the Cowboys decided not to have him on the roster, his base salary would come off the books. When it comes to saving money on the cap, McGovern is in the Top 10 of players who could save money.
What's Next: There would seem to be an opening at left guard with Connor Williams expected to hit free agency. But considering the fact McGovern lost the spot to Williams later in the season, it would make sense the Cowboys are looking at all options there, other than just what is still on the roster. McGovern has some position flex to play center like he did in college. He's still under contract and has experience at two positions of need. But it seems certain the Cowboys will be looking to find upgrades at both spots.