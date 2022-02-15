Progress Report: How McGovern Fits In 2022 Plans

Best Of 2020: McGovern got his first start at fullback in the regular-season finale in Philadelphia. That was probably the most extensive role he had seen on offense, other than the offensive line. He also played some guard later in the game and special teams.

Contract Consideration: McGovern enters the fourth and final year of his contract. He is expected to count $2.7 million, including $2.54 million in base salary. If the Cowboys decided not to have him on the roster, his base salary would come off the books. When it comes to saving money on the cap, McGovern is in the Top 10 of players who could save money.