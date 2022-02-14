Progress Report: Trevon Diggs' Historic 2nd Season

(Editor's Note: With over 20 players set for unrestricted free agency, the Cowboys' roster is destined to look much different in 2022. Still, a large percentage of their roster is already in place, and they'll have plenty of work to do to improve last season's 12-5 record. In the coming weeks, the staff of DallasCowboys.com will evaluate those players already under contract, examining their past performance and future outlook. Today, we continue the series with cornerback Trevon Diggs.)

The Good: How about 11 interceptions, tying the great Everson Walls' single-season franchise record and tying for third-most by an NFL player in a season since the 1970 merger? Diggs had at least one pick in 10 of 16 starts and became the first NFL player with 11 interceptions and at least 20 pass breakups since PBUs became an official stat in 1994. In just his second season, the former second-round pick emerged as one of the league's premier ball-hawking cornerbacks, earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors.