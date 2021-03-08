Progress Report: Big Contract, Big Year For Amari

The Good: It wasn't a Pro Bowl season, but statistically 2020 was the best of Cooper's two-and-a-half years in Dallas to date. In his first season of a five-year, $100 million deal, Cooper became just the fourth player in Cowboys history to reach 90 catches. He had 92 for 1,114 yards and 5 touchdowns, becoming the first Cowboys player to reach 90 in a season since Dez Bryant in 2012 and 2013. He caught 71.9 percent of his 128 receiving targets, the best percentage of any Cowboys wide receiver, according to Pro Football Focus. Cooper also reached the 1,000-yard mark for the fifth time in six NFL seasons despite constant changes to the quarterback position last year, starting with Dak Prescott's season-ending ankle injury in October. The Cowboys started four different quarterbacks (Prescott, Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci, Garrett Gilbert) and Cooper caught at least one pass from all four. Cooper also has been durable, appearing in all 41 games since arriving from Oakland in the middle of the 2018 season.