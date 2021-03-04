Progress Report: Dalton Schultz's Breakout Moment

Best Of 2020: The way Schultz bounced back from two key drops in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Rams. With a full week to prepare for starting snaps after Jarwin's injury, Schultz delivered a career-high nine catches for 88 yards and his first NFL touchdown catch in the Cowboys' wild 40-39 comeback win over the Falcons. He was responsible for one of the team's three fumbles in the first quarter that led to a huge deficit, but he responded in the fourth quarter with three catches on a 75-yard touchdown drive that began a 16-0 run.

Contract Consideration: Schultz is entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract that includes a $2.18 million base salary, according to Spotrac.