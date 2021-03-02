Progress Report: Lamb Met, Surpassed Expectations

Best of 2020 : His contorting touchdown catch against the Vikings was probably the most impressive and exciting play made by any Cowboy all season, but Lamb's best game came in a difficult Week 6 victory over the Giants. In the third quarter, Prescott suffered a devastating ankle injury that would cost him the rest of his season. Meanwhile, Lamb went into the game with five catches in each of his first five career games, tying an NFL record. Lamb not only recorded the five necessary receptions to break the NFL rookie record, he racked up 124 yards, including a few crucial late-game first down conversions when Andy Dalton came in and needed to move the ball and develop chemistry with a receiver quickly. In perhaps the most emotional game of the season, Lambs stepped up as much as any player on the team.

What's Next? Lamb's future is about as bright as any player in the NFL and certainly any player on the Dallas Cowboys. Fans don't know what next season's highlight plays will look like, but they can be confident that plenty of them will come from Lamb assuming he stays healthy. Amari Cooper is locked in a long-term contract and Gallup and Lamb are still on their rookie deals. The Cowboys have the type of weapons to win a quarterback an MVP and be an offensive juggernaut. Last year was an example of how talented playmaking can go to waste if enough other things go wrong for a team. Some of those problems will hopefully remedy themself when players return from injury, but one aspect of having three great playmakers is that none of them are likely to have the impact individually that they would have as the clear-cut No. 1receiver. Lamb seems to be a great fit as a slot receiver, so it's safe to assume they will keep playing him in that role going forward, but they'll still be looking to maximize his skills in whatever opportunities they can create for him. It will probably be a training camp decision every year whether they want to utilize him as a punt returner, but it seems to be an easy way to get the ball in his hand. Expect him returning punts in 2021.