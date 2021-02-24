Progress Report: What Brandon Knight Didn't Do

The Good : The epitome of a good backup player – at essentially any position on the field – is one who not only is ready to play at all times, but can play multiple positions as well. If that's the case, Knight certainly filled the role of a quality backup. In fact, he proved to be more than that with nine starts at left tackle. Knight also played some on the right side and even took guard reps in practice later in the season when the Cowboys were spread thin across the line.

The Bad: This might not qualify as "bad" but rather something that is expected. But as admirable as Knight played to fill in at left tackle, the Cowboys undoubtedly missed Tyron Smith, a seven-time Pro Bowler. That's not a slight against Knight, who of course is nowhere close to Smith's level. But there were too many times during the season in which Knight had his share of problems trying to anchor the left side of the line. And when compared to Tyron Smith, there aren't many players in the NFL, currently or in league history, who could fill in for Smith without a hitch. Knight, who played guard as well in college, seemed to have trouble with the speed-rushers off the edge. That's just something the Cowboys haven't seem much of from their left tackle over the last decade.