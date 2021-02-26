Progress Report: Bounce-Back For Vander Esch?

The Good: It was a challenging year for the Cowboys' defense, and for Vander Esch individually, to say the least. But the former first-round pick managed to finish third on the team in tackles (73, according to coaches' film) despite missing the better part of seven games with injuries. He also recorded his first career full sack in a Week 8 road loss to the Eagles, blitzing and forcing a fumble that led to a field goal for a Cowboys offense forced to play rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci at quarterback.

The Bad: The obvious. The injuries. After a dominant rookie season in 2018 – he became the Cowboys' third rookie defender and first rookie linebacker to make the Pro Bowl – Vander Esch has missed 13 games in the last two seasons. It's arguably been a run of bad luck more than anything: a shot to the collarbone in Week 1 that resulted in a fracture and stint on Reserve/Injured, then a rolled ankle in Week 15 that sidelined him the final two regular-season games. Vander Esch has made clear that his 2019 neck injury and subsequent surgery is now a non-issue, and it didn't impact his availability last season. But there's no doubt the Cowboys need him on the field. They also need Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith to make more of the impact plays that ignited the defense during the team's NFC East title run in 2018. Last season the Cowboys allowed the most points and the second-most rushing yards in franchise history. It was a tough year for the linebackers, but the entire defense struggled for a number of reasons, including an unsuccessful scheme change with no true offseason program under ex-defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, as well as multiple season-ending injuries to the interior defensive line. Twelve takeaways in the final four games was a sign of progress heading into 2021, though.