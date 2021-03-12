Progress Report: Gallup Takes Another Step Forward

The Good: In this third season, the 2018 third-round pick continued to emerge as a big-play receiver for the Cowboys' offense. Gallup finished fourth on the team in catches (59) and third in receiving yards (843), but he tied Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb for the most touchdowns (5) in a strange season where four different quarterbacks started games for Dallas. Gallup has shown a unique ability to get deep. He's got 31 catches of at least 20 yards over the past two seasons, the most by any Cowboys player, slightly ahead of Cooper's 30. Last year Gallup led the offense with 14.3 yards per catch, and he accounted for 11 of the offense's 50 explosive pass plays, ranking third on the team. Lamb had 18 and Cooper had 13.

The Bad: Well, the dream of three 1,000-yard receivers – a feat that's been achieved only five times in NFL history – wasn't realized. Only Cooper hit the mark; Lamb fell 65 yards short, and Gallup needed 157 more yards to reach 1,000 for the second straight season. He was on a very-early pace for 1,114 yards through five games with Dak Prescott at quarterback -- almost his exact total from 2019 (1,107). After Prescott's season-ending ankle injury, Gallup posted 42 catches for 485 yards over the final 11 games, though he did catch four of his five touchdowns from backup Andy Dalton. Gallup significantly cut down his drop total in 2020 – he had four after an NFL-high 13 in 2019 – but the Cowboys as a unit still led the league last season with 31.