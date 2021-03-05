Progress Report: Ready For Biadasz To Take Over? 

Best of 2020 : Biadasz certainly earned the team and coaching staff in his first career start. He started the game snapping the ball to Prescott, who suffered a devastating injury in the third quarter. Andy Dalton entered the game and the team persevered to secure a 37-34 win. The margin of error was small if the Cowboys were going to be able to steal a victory in the aftermath of such a heartbreaking injury. A botched snap to Dalton or a breakdown in blocking easily could have cost them the game. Biadasz didn't blink. He might not have looked dominant. But he looked like belonged.

What's Next? We haven't seen enough of Biadasz to really make any declarative statements about his potential. But it's fair we've seen enough to be cautiously excited. Joe Looney served as the Week 1 starter in 2020, but the veteran is a free agent and his return is no guarantee. Connor McGovern did an admirable job in his multiple starts at left guard. The team will likely let him compete for a starting job, and if that job isn't at left guard, it could possibly be at center. But it's safe to say that the team would like Biadasz to have the type of training camp that convinces them he could start 16 games at center. Whatever the Cowboys' quarterback situation is in 2021, they're going to want the QB to be protected for millions of reasons, so Biadasz is going to have to prove he's capable. His spot on the roster is secured. We'll start seeing what his development looks like next year.