Progress Report: Jarwin's Role When He Returns

Best of 2020 : When the Cowboys signed Jarwin to a $24 million extension in March it was the kind of investment that suggests not only faith, but a prediction of his future based on first-hand knowledge. The team believes that he is the successor to Jason Witten. The best part of 2020 for Jarwin is that, if healthy, the team is confident that he is the tight end that can help Dak Prescott win an MVP and help the Cowboys win a Super Bowl.

What's Next? There are a few variables to consider with Jarwin's immediate future. The most obvious is how he will recover from his ACL surgery. It would be reckless to speculate in any major way. It was a significant injury and a major surgery, but Jarwin's young and doesn't have a tremendous amount of wear on his body in terms of game snaps. The emergence of Dalton Schultz is another notion to consider. Schultz looked like he belonged on the field in 2020, and as a young player, his development will likely continue as well. It's certainly possible that either player could claim the starting tight end spot in Week 1. It's just as possible that the Cowboys utilize both tight ends in their passing attack, which could be a huge asset for Dak Prescott. But of course, the Cowboys have three excellent receivers in Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb, and will desperately be trying to figure out how to incorporate running back Tony Pollard into the offense while giving Ezekiel Elliott his typical workload. Jarwin and Schultz will not only be competing with each other, but with all the other weapons in the offense. However it plays out, Dak Prescott is likely to enjoy the results.