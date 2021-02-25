Progress Report: Spotlight Now Bright On CB Diggs

Best of 2020 : Diggs' most notable game of the season wasn't exactly a shining moment for the Cowboys. Dallas ultimately lost their Week 8 matchup with the Eagles 23-9, but Diggs did manage to pick off Carson Wentz twice. The first one came in the second quarter on a deep pass intended for fellow rookie Jalen Raegor, and the second came on the opening drive of the second half when Diggs took the ball away in the end zone and returned it for 33 yards.

What's Next? What comes next for Diggs comes down to finding out what level he's able to reach in the next few years. His rookie season laid the kind of foundation that you might see from one of the league's elite cornerbacks, but he certainly isn't there yet. Quarterbacks weren't able to throw at him at a particularly effective rate, but the number of big plays that he did give up seemed to encourage them to try. But those big plays cut both ways, and Diggs managed to make a few of his own. His three interceptions were the product of the enticing ball skills that he clearly possesses. Cowboys fans had been begging for the players in the secondary to generate actual turnovers, and Diggs looks poised to be the answer to their prayers. Cornerback is one of the most difficult positions for a young player to excel at, but his further development is no guarantee. How he continues to match up against number one receivers will continue to be a back and forth proposition, but Diggs is pretty easily the most exciting young player on the Cowboys' defense.