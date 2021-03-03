Progress Report: Contract Year For DE Armstrong

Best of 2020: One of Armstrong's biggest plays actually occurred on special teams. Early in the Week 15 game against the 49ers, Armstrong had a tone-setting play when he forced a fumble and then recovered it while covering a punt. That led to a touchdown to give the Cowboys an early lead in a game they win by two scores. More than anything, plays like that show the value of a player like Armstrong, who can not only start at times at end, but cover punts and kickoffs.

Contract Consideration: Armstrong enters the fourth and final year of his original contract. While this will be the first time he is expected to count over $1 million on the cap, his $1.08 charge, which includes a $920,000 base salary isn't that significant, especially for a versatile pass-rusher who can help in other areas. If Armstrong didn't have value to play other positions, this could potentially be an area to save some money, but that seems unlikely.