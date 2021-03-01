Progress Report: Could McGovern Be A Starter?

The Good: It was necessitated by injury, but 2020 finally saw the much-awaited debut of Connor McGovern.

Throughout the last two years, McGovern's status was one of the most burning questions around this team. After all, the Cowboys made him the 90th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, likening his availability to a "blinking light" -- in other words, they thought he was easily the best player available when they made their pick.

It was a long wait to see if that was true, though. McGovern lost his entire rookie season to a pectoral injury that he sustained during training camp. When training camp rolled around in 2020, he was firmly behind a pair of entrenched starters in Zack Martin and Connor Williams.

That changed during a Monday Night Football loss to Arizona. Martin left the game after just a handful of snaps with a concussion, and McGovern stepped in. It would be the first of nine appearances at guard, with eight of those coming as starts as Martin later dealt with a knee injury.

The Penn State product handled himself well, all things considered. When he was drafted, McGovern was seen as a young and talented prospect for a talent-laden offensive line. But by the time he stepped into the lineup, he was playing between a pair of rookies in center Tyler Biadasz and right tackle Terence Steele.

Even still, the new-look offensive line stabilized itself over time. It certainly wasn't perfect, but McGovern handled his side of the line capably during the second half of the season.

The Bad: It might not be fair, but people place high expectations on a Top 100 draft pick.

In today's NFL, prospects drafted in the first three rounds are expected to contribute early, and many Top 100 picks even claim starting jobs quickly. This past year alone, the Cowboys got 34 combined starts from their first three 2020 draft picks, CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs and Neville Gallimore.

That puts McGovern in an interesting spot. He showed himself to be a capable starter in 2020 – but those starts came after injuries decimated the offensive line. All things being equal, McGovern is not going to supplant a perennial All-Pro like Zack Martin in the lineup. On the other side of the center, Connor Williams was the only original starter who didn't deal with a significant injury last season.

What does that mean for 2021? Martin is presumed to come back healthy this season, and Williams is entering a contract year after three decent, but unspectacular seasons at left guard.

Is McGovern good enough to claim that left guard job at training camp? Is the left guard job even up for grabs, or is the Cowboys' coaching staff sold on the job Williams did last season as the only healthy starter?

It's easy to imagine McGovern spending the 2021 season as a crucial backup – not a starter, but the first guy to go in if there are any problems. From there, he could potentially be the favorite to start in 2022 – just in time for a contract year of his own.