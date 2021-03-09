Progress Report: Trysten Hill's Trajectory?

The Good: For all the scrutiny and criticism that's surrounded him, it actually seemed like Trysten Hill was rounding into being a solid player during his sophomore season.

Maybe that feels like a low bar, but it's important to remember how Hill got here. Thanks to the Amari Cooper trade, Hill was the Cowboys' first selection in the 2019 NFL Draft – which brought heightened expectations for the No. 58 overall pick. Add in the fact that Hill was a personal preference of former defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, who campaigned hard to draft him, and it's understandable why his rookie season felt so disappointing. Hill appeared in just seven games in 2019, and he was a healthy scratch on nine separate occasions. That'd be disappointing for any rookie, let alone a second-round pick.

Now, bring it back to the present. Hill was facing as much scrutiny as anyone on the Cowboys' defense heading into his second training camp, and an untimely injury to Gerald McCoy forced him into an even larger role than initially expected.

Without trying to oversell it, Hill did seem to rise to that occasion. Through the first four weeks of the season, before an unfortunate ACL tear, Hill played 63% of the defensive snaps. His production wasn't eye-popping, but he did manage 13 tackles and one tackle for loss to go with four quarterback pressures.

Again, perhaps that's too low of a bar, but Hill was consistently contributing – and that's more than we can say about his rookie year.

The Bad: Hill was just another part of the Cowboys' absurd rash of injuries in the early part of the season. Adding insult to the literal injury was the fact that he tore his ACL on the same day that Dak Prescott was lost for the season with a compound ankle fracture. So not only was Hill lost for the year after just five games, but his injury was also overshadowed.

It's obviously not his fault that he got hurt, but there's no denying that it's a bummer of a start to Hill's career. At the halfway point of his rookie contract, he has appeared in just 12 games with only five starts. He has 16 career tackles and has yet to notch his first NFL sack.

That's incredibly disappointing for a Top 60 draft pick – there's no other way to slice it.