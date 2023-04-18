Progress Report: How Will Grier Fits in QB Room

As the Cowboys shift from free agency to the draft, let's focus on players who are under contract, with a look back to last year but still focusing on their role for the 2023 season. Today, we'll continue the series with quarterback Will Grier.

What Worked: Grier had a chance to win the backup quarterback spot during training camp last summer when he was competing with Cooper Rush. Leading up to the start of the season, there was a case to be made that Grier had earned the job with a strong preseason before suffering a hamstring injury. Rush eventually won the job however, and subsequently went on to go 5-1 during Dak Prescott's absence with his broken thumb during the first third of the season. That left Grier on the bench as the eventual backup during that span before being relegated to the third string job.