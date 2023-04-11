Progress Report: Door Open For Bell in 2023

Once again, the Cowboys find themselves with over 20 players who have expiring contracts. But still, there's a large percentage of players on the roster already in place. Over the next few weeks, the staff writers will evaluate those players under contract, reviewing their past performances with an outlook to the future. Today, we'll continue the series with safety Markquese Bell.

What Worked: Bell predominantly played special teams during his rookie season last year with the Cowboys after being signed as a UDFA out of Florida A&M. He proved to be a valuable piece for coordinator John Fassel despite appearing in just five games a year ago and played some safety with players like Jayron Kearse battling injuries at times. If nothing else, Bell served as a solid depth piece defensively and a useful piece on special teams.