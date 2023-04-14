Progress Report: Micah's Year 2 Was Even Better

His Best Work: It would be easy to point to one of Parsons' many multi-sack games last season as some of his best work, but perhaps his most memorable moment of the year came in a game in which he did not record a sack. In Week 8 against the Bears, Leighton Vander Esch forced running back David Montgomery to fumble the ball, allowing Parsons to scoop it up near the Chicago sideline and dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge his way into the endzone for the first time in his career with a 36-yard score.

Contract Consideration: It is only logical that the Cowboys will begin contract extension talks at some point in the near future, but until that time we'll focus on what Parsons is currently on the books for. Parsons is guaranteed to make almost $2.3 million in 2023 as his base salary with a cap charge of $4.6 million thanks to a prorated bonus of over $2.4 million.