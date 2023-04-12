Progress Report: Clark's Odds-Defying Rookie Year

Once again, the Cowboys find themselves with over 20 players who have expiring contracts. But still, there's a large percentage of players on the roster already in place. Over the next few weeks, the staff writers will evaluate those players under contract, reviewing their past performances with an outlook to the future. Today, we'll continue the series with linebacker Damone Clark.

What Worked: The fact that Clark even made it onto the field in his rookie season was a revelation in and of itself. Clark underwent spinal fusion surgery to repair a herniated disk that was discovered by the Cowboys during the pre-draft process in 2022, though was still selected in the fifth round by the Dallas before spending the first part of the season on the non-football injury list. Clark went on to play in 10 games, including five starts, and racked up 47 tackles during that span. But his nose for forcing turnovers quickly showed itself, with Clark tallying two forced fumbles as well.