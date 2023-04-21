Progress Report

Presented by

Progress Report: Diggs Had "Less is More" Season

Apr 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Praytor_Layten-HS22
Layten Praytor

DallasCowboys.com Contributor

Progress-Report--Trevon-Diggs-hero

As the Cowboys shift from free agency to the draft, let's focus on players who are under contract, with a look back to last year but still focusing on their role for the 2023 season. Today, we'll continue the series with cornerback Trevon Diggs.

What Worked: The NFL found out just how good Diggs was in 2021 over the course of his historic campaign with 11 interceptions, so the bar was already exceedingly high coming into last season. While he did not match his interception total from the previous season, he still tallied three of them while securing a career-high in tackles with 59 along with his 14 pass deflections in his second Pro Bowl level season. He allowed a career-low 12.2 yards per receptions against his opponents and another career-low in touchdowns allowed at just three. Furthermore, Diggs blew through his snap count of 1,015 in 2021, finishing with 1,116 snaps defensively to serve as a defensive anchor.

Needs Some Work: One of the biggest knocks against Diggs in his breakout season was his ability to allow big plays with his boom or bust approach to coverage. He addressed those concerns to some degree with the coverage stats mentioned above and was even targeted considerably less by offenses (103 in 2021 to 85 in 2022). However, in that smaller sample size Diggs saw the completion percentage against him increase from 52.4% to 64.7% last season, or 54 catches the previous year to 55 catches in 2022. Even still, Diggs overall made big strides in becoming a much better player in coverage.

His Best Work: Diggs best game of the season came in a game in which he didn't record an interception nor a tackle even. Given the assignment of primarily covering Terry McLaurin in the Cowboys' Week 4 matchup with the Commanders, Diggs made McLaurin a non-factor from start to finish with just three catches for 74 yards, including multiple pass break-ups late in the game to secure the win for Dallas to show off his well-rounded ability at the cornerback spot.

Contract Consideration: Diggs is in the final year of his rookie contract after being a second-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, meaning the Cowboys do not hold a fifth-year option. He'll make $4.3 million in base salary while holding a cap charge of just over $4.8 million. Unquestionably the Cowboys will look to try and come to terms with Diggs on a long-term extension but would have the option of using the franchise tag next offseason if necessary.

What's Next: A contract extension will be something to watch moving forward with Diggs and the Cowboys with his current deal set to expire at season's end. In the meantime, Diggs will be paired up with former Defensive Player of the Year in Stephon Gilmore after a trade with the Colts, giving the Cowboys two excellent perimeter corners to go along with rookie standout DaRon Bland in the slot. Diggs has shown the ability to improve aspects of his game each year with the Cowboys, so 2023 should be no different.

------------------------------------

"From Thursday's First-Round party to Friday's Live Music and a Saturday 5K run, celebrate the NFL Draft with us. Join us for Draft Weekend presented by Miller Lite, April 27-29, at The Star in Frisco”

Related Content

news

Progress Report: Longest Punt of Anger's Career

After an impressive first season with the Cowboys, Bryan Anger followed that up with an equally strong campaign that was highlighted by the longest punt of his career.

news

Progress Report: Career Year for Armstrong

Dorance Armstrong's career-year helped lead one of the best defenses in the NFL for the Cowboys in 2022. Now he will look to take the next step in 2023.

news

Progress Report: How Will Grier Fits in QB Room

Will Grier was possibly just a hamstring injury away from winning the backup QB job last year. Now he's behind Dak and Cooper Rush, but could it be a close race again?

news

Progress Report: Golston Saved His Best For Last

Chauncey Golston gave the Cowboys quality depth in the pass rusher department in 2022 and could be poised to fill that role yet again in 2023.

news

Progress Report: Micah's Year 2 Was Even Better

Micah Parsons is the self-proclaimed "Lion" of the Cowboys defense, but even after earning Rookie of the Year in 2021, he managed to have an even better Year 2, earning a second-place finish in the DPOY running.

news

Progress Report: Williams Had Team-High in TFLs

In limited snaps during his rookie year, Sam Williams had just 19 tackles, but he was usually making plays in the backfield, recording a team-high seven tackles for loss.

news

Progress Report: Clark's Odds-Defying Rookie Year

When he was drafted last April, not many expected Damone Clark to play again until 2023. But he returned from an injury to play in 10 games and should be in position for more this season.

news

Progress Report: Door Open For Bell in 2023

The Cowboys had their eyes on Markquese Bell since last April when he was one of their 30 visits to The Star. Signed as a rookie free agent, Bell waited his turn last year but could be ready for a big jump in 2023.

news

Progress Report: Reps Key for Jabril Cox in 2023

Jabril Cox has yet to make a big impact in his first two seasons, but the former fourth-round pick enters his third season and could be ready for a major role on special teams, if not more.

news

Progress Report: What's Next For Dak in 2023

There were plenty of positives that came from No. 4 Dak Prescott's 2022 season, including his historic playoff performance and Walter Payton Man of The Year award. But the highs did not come without some bumps in the road.

news

Progress Report: Farniok Provides Position Flex

Matt Farniok has started two games in his career and has been a solid backup but his position flex not only gives him a chance to stick around but Year 3 could provide a chance to compete for more.

Advertising