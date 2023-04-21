Progress Report: Diggs Had "Less is More" Season

As the Cowboys shift from free agency to the draft, let's focus on players who are under contract, with a look back to last year but still focusing on their role for the 2023 season. Today, we'll continue the series with cornerback Trevon Diggs.

What Worked: The NFL found out just how good Diggs was in 2021 over the course of his historic campaign with 11 interceptions, so the bar was already exceedingly high coming into last season. While he did not match his interception total from the previous season, he still tallied three of them while securing a career-high in tackles with 59 along with his 14 pass deflections in his second Pro Bowl level season. He allowed a career-low 12.2 yards per receptions against his opponents and another career-low in touchdowns allowed at just three. Furthermore, Diggs blew through his snap count of 1,015 in 2021, finishing with 1,116 snaps defensively to serve as a defensive anchor.