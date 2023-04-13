Progress Report: Williams Had Team-High in TFLs

Once again, the Cowboys find themselves with over 20 players who have expiring contracts. But still, there's a large percentage of players on the roster already in place. Over the next few weeks, the staff writers will evaluate those players under contract, reviewing their past performances with an outlook to the future. Today, we'll continue the series with defensive end Sam Williams.

What Worked: The Cowboys took Williams with their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss with high hopes, and it was easy to see why in flashes. Williams played 15 games and recorded four sacks, 19 tackles, seven TFLs, three fumble recoveries, as well as a pass deflection and forced fumble of his own. All of that added up to a fifth-place finish for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year despite playing on a crowded defensive front that featured plenty of other pass rushers.