Progress Report: Career Year for Armstrong

As the Cowboys shift from free agency to the draft, let's focus on players who are under contract, with a look back to last year but still focusing on their role for the 2023 season. Today, we'll continue the series with defensive end Dorance Armstrong.

What Worked: Coming into the season the Cowboys were banking on Armstrong taking the next step after seeing Randy Gregory depart for the Broncos in free agency a year ago. Their bet proved to be right, with Armstrong setting career-highs in multiple categories, including sacks with 8.5 TFLs with 10 and quarterback hits with 16. Armstrong also tallied two multi-sack games along with two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble to help anchor the Cowboys impressive pass rushing corps. He also continued to shine on special teams, blocking a punt and a field goal.