Progress Report: Golston Saved His Best For Last

Once again, the Cowboys find themselves with over 20 players who have expiring contracts. But still, there's a large percentage of players on the roster already in place. Over the next few weeks, the staff writers will evaluate those players under contract, reviewing their past performances with an outlook to the future. Today, we'll continue the series with defensive end Chauncey Golston.

What Worked: After a solid rookie season in 2021, Golston came into this past season with high hopes as being part of the Cowboys' already impressive and deep pass rushing unit. He played in a relatively small sample size (237 snaps) and totaled 22 combined tackles that included two TFLs and a sack to go along with it plus a pass deflection. His ability to create pressure in concert with the likes of Dorance Armstrong, DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons, etc. proved to be a valuable commodity.