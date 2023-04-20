Progress Report

Presented by

Progress Report: Longest Punt of Anger's Career

Apr 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Praytor_Layten-HS22
Layten Praytor

DallasCowboys.com Contributor

Progress-Report--Longest-Punt-of-Anger’s-Career-hero

As the Cowboys shift from free agency to the draft, let's focus on players who are under contract, with a look back to last year but still focusing on their role for the 2023 season. Today, we'll continue the series with punter Bryan Anger.

What Worked: Anger posted his first career Pro Bowl worthy season with the Cowboys in 2021 during his first year in Dallas and followed that up last season with a year that was almost better in some ways. He boomed the longest punt of his career and the longest one by any punter in the NFL in 2022 with an 83-yarder, while mirroring his yards per punt average from the prior season at 48.8 yards. His ability to pin opponents inside the 20-yard line increased to its highest total since 2019 at 39.7% as well.

Needs Some Work: Few punters have been as consistent as Anger has been during his two years with the Cowboys. He was a big part of a fairly strong special teams unit under coordinator John Fassel despite seeing opponents return 280 yards worth of punts, the most Anger has seen since the 2018 season. The argument could be made that some of that was out of Anger's control and was frankly the only real blemish on an otherwise really strong season.

His Best Work: There isn't much that is going to top an 83-yard punt when it comes to Anger's best work in 2022. He accomplished the feat in Week 8 against the Bears late in the fourth quarter in what was only his second punt of an eventual 49-29 win for the Cowboys but fell just short of the franchise record set by Ron Widby at 84 yards. The next closest punt in terms of distance compared to Anger's was Corey Bojorquez of the Browns at 76 yards.

Contract Consideration: Anger is slated to make $2.2 million in base salary in 2023 with a cap number of $3 million after signing a 3-year deal prior to last season worth $9 million. He's guaranteed to make $1.2 million this season during his age-35 season before rounding out the contract after the 2024 season.

What's Next: The Cowboys will have a reworked special teams unit in 2023, with kicker Brett Maher not expected to be back and long snapper Trent Sieg being signed away from the Raiders to replace Matt Overton. Nonetheless, Anger is expected to be back in the fold at the punter position for his third year in Dallas with the expectation that he continues his strong stretch with the Cowboys. He also has an important role as the place-holder for field goals and extra points for a kicker that will likely be new to the Cowboys in 2023.

------------------------------------

"From Thursday's First-Round party to Friday's Live Music and a Saturday 5K run, celebrate the NFL Draft with us. Join us for Draft Weekend presented by Miller Lite, April 27-29, at The Star in Frisco"

Related Content

news

Progress Report: Career Year for Armstrong

Dorance Armstrong's career-year helped lead one of the best defenses in the NFL for the Cowboys in 2022. Now he will look to take the next step in 2023.

news

Progress Report: How Will Grier Fits in QB Room

Will Grier was possibly just a hamstring injury away from winning the backup QB job last year. Now he's behind Dak and Cooper Rush, but could it be a close race again?

news

Progress Report: Golston Saved His Best For Last

Chauncey Golston gave the Cowboys quality depth in the pass rusher department in 2022 and could be poised to fill that role yet again in 2023.

news

Progress Report: Micah's Year 2 Was Even Better

Micah Parsons is the self-proclaimed "Lion" of the Cowboys defense, but even after earning Rookie of the Year in 2021, he managed to have an even better Year 2, earning a second-place finish in the DPOY running.

news

Progress Report: Williams Had Team-High in TFLs

In limited snaps during his rookie year, Sam Williams had just 19 tackles, but he was usually making plays in the backfield, recording a team-high seven tackles for loss.

news

Progress Report: Clark's Odds-Defying Rookie Year

When he was drafted last April, not many expected Damone Clark to play again until 2023. But he returned from an injury to play in 10 games and should be in position for more this season.

news

Progress Report: Door Open For Bell in 2023

The Cowboys had their eyes on Markquese Bell since last April when he was one of their 30 visits to The Star. Signed as a rookie free agent, Bell waited his turn last year but could be ready for a big jump in 2023.

news

Progress Report: Reps Key for Jabril Cox in 2023

Jabril Cox has yet to make a big impact in his first two seasons, but the former fourth-round pick enters his third season and could be ready for a major role on special teams, if not more.

news

Progress Report: What's Next For Dak in 2023

There were plenty of positives that came from No. 4 Dak Prescott's 2022 season, including his historic playoff performance and Walter Payton Man of The Year award. But the highs did not come without some bumps in the road.

news

Progress Report: Farniok Provides Position Flex

Matt Farniok has started two games in his career and has been a solid backup but his position flex not only gives him a chance to stick around but Year 3 could provide a chance to compete for more.

news

Progress Report: Resurgent Year For D-Law

Despite battling injuries, DeMarcus Lawrence returned to Pro Bowl form in 2022. From setting career highs to nabbing his first touchdown as a professional, it was quite the year for D-Law.

Advertising