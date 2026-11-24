A lot of times when you think about some of the best man-to-man cover corners in the league, it's their ability to run with receivers downfield and stay in their hip pocket north-and-south. It's not as often that you see those kinds of cornerbacks making plays on crossing routes, as it's typically a tough assignment for DBs against quicker wide receivers.

Since arriving in Dallas, and even earlier in his career, Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr. has been exceptional in the middle of the field. Why? He's got a long frame and long arms, which allows him to extend his arm into throwing windows even if there's a little bit of separation created by the receiver.

This play was a great example of it. The Cowboys did not run a ton of man coverage, but this was one of the instances that they did, and the Titans dialed up a good man beater. They're trying to clear out the middle of the field so they can isolate Carnell Tate over the middle, but that is dependent on him being able to get separation and win his one-on-one matchup. Porter stays right on his hip from the jump, makes the break at the same time at the top of the route, and is able to get his arm in there for the PBU.