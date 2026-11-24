FRISCO, Texas – On Sunday against the Titans, the Cowboys offense had their best scoring performance of the season, posting 51 points against the Titans in a 51-30 win.
Defensively, the goal was to "do simple, better," according to Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer. Dallas had their moments on defense, but as veteran safety Malik Hooker said, have "room for improvement" and were "not satisfied" with their performance.
The most important thing for the Cowboys was getting the win to improve to 5-6. Now, they'll look to stack wins for the first time this season on Thursday against the Eagles.
Let's take a look back at some of the film from Cowboys-Titans on Sunday:
The Cowboys' blocking across the board was strong
When the Cowboys offense has been playing physical at the point of attack, they've had days like Sunday where they find a lot of success. Their matchup against the Titans may have been the best blocking display across the board that they've had all season, and it extended well beyond the offensive line.
While the offensive line does deserve credit, as they paved the way 155 rushing yards and did not allow Dak Prescott to be sacked, Brevyn Spann-Ford continued to block at a high level. As Spann-Ford's role has increased, the core trait of his blocking ability at his size has continued to flash on film.
Serving as the lead blocker for Javonte Williams on this swing pass, Spann-Ford gets up field and takes away the defender with the best chance of stopping Williams at the goal line, leaving it up to a foot race between two defenders closer into the middle of the field and Williams. With the block downfield, Williams is able to use the sideline to help win that footrace and get into the end zone. Plus, Spann-Ford finishes his block through the end of the whistle and into the sideline.
Joey Porter Jr.'s ability to cover over the middle of the field
A lot of times when you think about some of the best man-to-man cover corners in the league, it's their ability to run with receivers downfield and stay in their hip pocket north-and-south. It's not as often that you see those kinds of cornerbacks making plays on crossing routes, as it's typically a tough assignment for DBs against quicker wide receivers.
Since arriving in Dallas, and even earlier in his career, Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr. has been exceptional in the middle of the field. Why? He's got a long frame and long arms, which allows him to extend his arm into throwing windows even if there's a little bit of separation created by the receiver.
This play was a great example of it. The Cowboys did not run a ton of man coverage, but this was one of the instances that they did, and the Titans dialed up a good man beater. They're trying to clear out the middle of the field so they can isolate Carnell Tate over the middle, but that is dependent on him being able to get separation and win his one-on-one matchup. Porter stays right on his hip from the jump, makes the break at the same time at the top of the route, and is able to get his arm in there for the PBU.
The play that summed up everything going right for Dallas' offense
Sometimes, it's just your day, and everything goes right. That was the case for the Cowboys offense on Sunday, but it wasn't because of luck. Dallas was executing at a high level and everything was clicking across the board, from Dak Prescott's continued high-level play at quarterback to wide receivers getting open and the running backs and offensive line working well together.
This play was symbolic of everything going right. Jashaun Corbin, a practice squad running back that was elevated for this game to try and earn an opportunity at RB2, made the most of his chance with plays like this. The Titans load the B-gap on the left side, meaning Corbin will have to be responsible for the last rusher coming through it. He cross over from the right side and isn't just able to get a block, but a significant block that eliminates the defender from the play.
That allows Dak Prescott the extra half-second he needs to step up in the pocket and make a deep throw to George Pickens, who makes a ridiculous catch along the sideline. It's rare that a Pickens toe-tap can be overshadowed, but the effort from Corbin was commended by Brian Schottenheimer postgame and ultimately led to a touchdown after the Pickens catch.